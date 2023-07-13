Londoners face further travel misery as more Tube workers are set to strike in July in an on-going - and increasingly bitter - dispute over jobs and pensions.

Unite said hundreds of its members in engineering, maintenance and management roles will strike on July 26 and 28.

Members of the drivers’ union Aslef and the RMT union on the Underound are also taking industrial action later this month.

Unite is calling for guarantees that there will be no increases in employee contributions to the pension scheme, no decrease in employer contributions, and no reduction in pension fund benefits.

It also wants a guarantee of no job losses in London Underground following government funding cuts.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite members on the London Underground will not accept attacks on their pensions and jobs.

“The workers are rightly demanding copper bottomed guarantees from Transport for London.

“Without these solid guarantees strike action will continue and the workers have Unite’s complete support.”

Glynn Barton, Transport for London’s chief operating officer, said: “We are disappointed that Unite has announced strike action which will coincide with the action already announced by the RMT and Aslef.

“We are urging unions to reconsider this action and engage with us to discuss the issues and seek a resolution.

“There are no current proposals to change pension arrangements and, although we are discussing with union colleagues a range of proposals to improve how London Underground operates, no employee will lose their job or be asked to work additional hours.

“We are trying to create a fairer, more efficient London Underground that works for our staff and for London. All stations would remain well staffed at all times and we believe that our proposals would give an even better and more reliable service to our customers both in terms of our stations and our train services.”

