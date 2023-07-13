The Late Debate: Thames Water troubles, mortgage misery and the Uxbridge by-election
For its 15 million customers Thames Water is a service they can't do without. But the UK's biggest water company is in big trouble. Buckling under the weight of its debt, customers have been warned bills could rise at a time when targets are being missed. Some argue these are the symptoms of privatisation - so is it time to roll back the clock and let the government take control? Also, will the soaring cost of mortgages spell doom for the Tories? And the by-election battle for Uxbridge but will the row over Ulez choke support for Labour?
Joining Simon this week are:
Labour MP for Bethnal Green and Bow, Rushanara Ali
Conservative MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner, David Simmonds
Liberal Democrat Peer, Baroness Kramer