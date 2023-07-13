Play Brightcove video

For its 15 million customers Thames Water is a service they can't do without. But the UK's biggest water company is in big trouble. Buckling under the weight of its debt, customers have been warned bills could rise at a time when targets are being missed. Some argue these are the symptoms of privatisation - so is it time to roll back the clock and let the government take control? Also, will the soaring cost of mortgages spell doom for the Tories? And the by-election battle for Uxbridge but will the row over Ulez choke support for Labour?

Joining Simon this week are: