Waltham Forest schools trial children’s allergy free meal days

Primary schools in Waltham Forest have been trialling a weekly allergy free day for school lunches.

As part of the campaign, the parents of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse - who died after a severe allergic reaction - visited a primary school in Walthamstow on Wednesday.

Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse OBE, were given a tour of Thorpe Hall Primary School’s kitchens to see how a new weekly allergy free menu introduced across 43 Waltham Forest primary schools is working.

The death of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse led to a lobbying campaign by her parents to better protect food allergy sufferers. Credit: ITV News London

The couple's campaign to improve food labelling on pre-packed products inspired Natasha’s Law, legislation named in memory of their 15-year-old who died after a severe allergic reaction from eating a baguette made with sesame seeds, that were not featured on the label’s ingredients.

Waltham Forest's campaign is believed to be the first time that allergen free school menus have become a regular feature in the UK.

Each week 43 primary schools which use Waltham Forest Catering – the local authority’s in-house service - are served lunches that do not contain any of the 14 major allergens that are identified by food law as being the most potent and prevalent in causing food allergies.

The menu which includes chickpea tikka masala, roasted pepper risotto, peri peri chicken, and coconut rice.

They include peanuts, lactose, gluten, sesame as well as ingredients such as fish, celery, and mustard.

Cllr Kizzy Gardiner, Waltham Forest Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said it was important that every child felt included.

She told ITV News London: “It was really great way for our kids to be able to sit down together."

"Kids with allergies can often feel a bit different... for them to have a chance to sit down together and share food regardless of allergies is really important."

