Boy, 16, stabbed to death in West Ham Park named as teen charged with murder

A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in West Ham Park has been named as Rahaan Ahmed Amin, while another teenager has been charged with his murder.

Police were called to the park in Newham at 5.30pm on Sunday, July 9, where they found the victim with a stab wound to the heart.

Officers performed first aid on him while they waited for paramedics to arrive. Rahaan was taken to a hospital in east London where he died the following day.

Yesterday a 16-year-old boy was charged with Rahaan's murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today.

A 16-year-old and a 14-year-old boy arrested on 10 July on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident have been released on police bail pending further enquiries. Two other 16-year-old boys arrested at the scene have subsequently been released with no further action. DCI Kelly Allen said: "We know this incident will have caused a considerable amount of concern for local residents and I would like to reassure the public that we continue to work around the clock to establish the exact circumstances leading up to this tragic incident. “I urge members of the public to help us with our enquiries by providing any images, footage or information they may have that could assist our investigation."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...