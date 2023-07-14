Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 80s was left in a life-threatening condition after crash involving three cars near Heathrow Airport.

The collision took place shortly before 8.50am on Thursday on Tunnel Road East, close to the Emirates Roundabout.

The driver of one of the cars, a man aged in his 80s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition. His next of kin have been informed. A woman aged in her 40s, who was driving one of the other cars, was also taken to hospital. Her injuries were assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

Detectives from the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances. Any witnesses, or drivers who were in the area and have dashcam footage, are asked to call the witness appeal line on 020 8246 9820. Alternatively, call 101 quoting CAD 1671/13Jul.

