Princess of Wales arrives at Wimbledon to watch ladies' singles final

The Princess of Wales has arrived at Wimbledon ahead of the ladies' singles final.

Wearing a pale green top and matching skirt, Kate chatted with Wimbledon staff including a ball girl and ball boy.

She will take a seat in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch Czech player Marketa Vondrousova take on Tunisian Ons Jabeur at 2pm.

