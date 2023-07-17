One of London’s 'most dangerous criminals' who repeatedly shot a man already laying injured on a West London street has been jailed after being caught out by a parking ticket.

Shea Williams, 31, from Willesden Green, was sentenced to 31 years after being found guilty of attempted murder at Isleworth Crown Court in April. Williams and two other men chased a 30-year-old man out of a Halloween Silent disco in Wembley in October 30 2021, taking out a self-loading handgun and shooting the victim multiple times, the court heard.

As the victim lay injured in the road, the group ran off and escaped in two separate cars. Investigating the shooting, the Met's Trident team found doorbell footage of the attack, but it was too far away to identify the suspects.

Detectives then recovered more CCTV footage which traced the suspect parking his car at the party and staying for a few hours before launching the attack. CCTV could not identify the plates but captured a traffic warden issuing a ticket to the car for illegally parking on the pavement around ten minutes before the shooting.

The breakthrough allowed the team to trace the vehicles which led police to Williams and allowed them to charge him within 72 hours of the crime. Mobile phone data, GPS, and ANPR data placed Williams travelling to and from the area at the right times. Police then found a sophisticated hide in Williams' car, which could only be opened by sliding the mirror and pressing the fog lights.

Police discovered drugs, and forensics also found gunshot residue.

The victim was shot seven times and rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he had emergency surgery. He has since recovered but was left with life-changing injuries. Two other men were acquitted of attempted murder at the same trial. Detective Constable Jonny Wise, who led the investigation, said: "Williams is one of London’s most dangerous criminals who has shown no remorse nor ever accepted his guilt throughout proceedings. "He brought a loaded firearm to a party before chasing and shooting a defenceless man multiple times. As the victim lay injured in the road, Williams closed in to virtually point-blank range of the victim and shot him several more times, intending to kill him. "A motive for the shooting has never been established. It is by sheer luck that the victim survived his injuries. As this case illustrates, we are committed to tackling serious violence and removing lethal barrelled weapons from the hands of organised criminals."

