Just Stop Oil launches biggest London slow-march protest with 200 demonstrators

Video from Just Stop Oil

Tempers frayed as Just Stop Oil launched its biggest slow march protest in London involving 200 demonstrators at 14 locations.

Videos posted online showed drivers taking matters into their own hands and pushing protesters from the road at locations including Marylebone Road and Cromwell Road.

The campaign group is stepping up action as it calls on the government to scrap new domestic oil and gas licences. Police said 21 people were arrested.

Louis Pilfold 32, an Engineer from Camden, said: "I’m marching because our children deserve lives as good as ours have been.

"They have done nothing to deserve the hardship of climate breakdown. It’s important that we engage with the reality of our predicament- that continued dumping of carbon into the atmosphere has put us in the midst of a human-made extinction event.

"Scientists are warning that irreversible tipping points have already been triggered."

Frances Davis, 20, from Norwich added: "I’ve been marching for just under 15 minutes and I’m under arrest for demanding the same thing as the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change), the United Nations and the government’s own scientific advisors have been demanding- and we’ve just been ignored."

At the weekend the opening night of the BBC Proms was interrupted by protesters who also disrupted filming for comedy show The Last Leg just hours later. The group staged separate protests on Friday, during the recording of the Channel 4 show and at the performance at the Royal Albert Hall. The stunt at the Proms drew boos from the crowd, with the protesters seen wearing t-shirts and unfurling banners before being removed from the stage. Just Stop Oil said the protest had also involved air horns and confetti canons.

