Police have released a CCTV image of a woman who detectives believe may have been murdered.

Fiona Holm, from Hither Green, was reported missing on June 29 having last been seen at an off-licence in Verdant Lane, Bromley, nine days earlier.

Due to the out-of-character nature of her disappearance and the amount of time since she was last seen alive, police are treating it as a murder investigation.

Her body has not been found.

Police have since charged Carl Cooper, 65, of Broadfield Road near Hither Green with murdering her and another woman, Naomi Hunte, who was found dead last year.

Ms Hunte was found dead with a stab wound by the Metropolitan Police at an address in Congleton Grove, Woolwich, at just before 8.30pm on February 14 2022.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, leading the investigation, said: "We have charged a man with Fiona’s murder and the murder of Naomi Hunte. Prior to this development a missing person investigation was undertaken in the hope of finding Fiona alive.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of Fiona, and of course Naomi’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. My officers will continue to support the families of both women. “Fiona is a well-known and active member of the community in the Lewisham and Blackheath area. I am keen to hear from anyone who saw Fiona since 20 June.

"We are piecing together a timeline of what may have been her last movements, and your information, no matter how small, could help us establish what happened to her.

"Did you have contact with Fiona before 20 June and do you have information about her that could be relevant to my investigation?"

Anyone with information can call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 22MIS023317.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

