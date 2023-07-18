Hate preacher Anjem Choudary is being questioned by police after being arrested in east London on suspicion of a terrorism offence.

Detectives from the Met Police raided Choudary’s Ilford home early on Monday morning while a second man was arrested at Heathrow a short time later.

"Counter-terrorism detectives have arrested two men as part of an investigation into suspected terrorism offences," Met Police said. "The officers arrested a 56-year-old man from east London in the area at approximately 05.40am. "They arrested a 28-year-old Canadian national at Heathrow airport at approximately 12.35pm after he arrived on a flight from Canada. "Both were arrested on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation, contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000. "The men are currently being held under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 at a west London police station. "Police searches of three addresses in east London are ongoing."

