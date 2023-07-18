Police appeal after woman is followed off train and assaulted in Kilburn

Police want to track down a man caught on camera after a passenger was followed off a train and assaulted in North London.

Officers investigating the attack at Kilburn Underground station say a man acted aggressively towards the victim on a train from Finchley Road.

The assault happened around 9.25pm on Thursday 22 June when the man followed the victim off the train onto the platform and assaulted her. He then ran away.

Police said: "Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help their investigation. "If you recognise him or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 721-220623."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...