Marshall Julius told Rags Martel why the time had come to clear his house of hundreds of cartoon characters

A Simpsons super fan with an extraordinary collection of 2,000 pieces from the famous cartoon is selling up after more than three decades.

Marshall Julius has lovingly pieced together what he believes is one of the world's biggest collections of Simpsons memorabilia.

But after 34 years the Londoner has decided to part ways with his colourful assortment of characters and is looking for a new owner.

"I think it’s one of the largest Simpsons collections in England and it’s all about expressing your love for something," Marshall told ITV News London.

"So this clearly is an expression of love for the greatest animated TV show ever created - The Simpsons!

Marshall, from South London, said he started collecting in 1989 when he was 20-years-old, adding: "Back then I was closer in age to Bart who was aged 10 and now I’m 15 years older than Homer!"

The collector's love of the Simpsons doesn't come cheap setting him back an estimated £20,000 which he said was worth every penny.

The collection can't be broken up so will be sold in in one lot Credit: ITV News

In the early days Marshall had to trawl collectors' markets in places like Westminster Town Hall with pockets stuffed full of money.

So why sell it it all now? He needs the money to help fund a move away from London.

"Every single item of Simpsons merchandise I have, every toy, every book, every magazine, every bit of art and every autograph - everything must go!" Marshall explained.

He's looking for offers in excess of £25,000 and anyone interested in taking on this unique collection should get in touch on social media.

He added: "I will know what it's worth when I hear the right figure because it is not just the stuff you see in my home - I've also got hundreds of books, comics and magazines, I've got the Matt Groening [Simpsons creator] artwork and original Simpsons art.

"It has been a life well spent in pursuit of Simpsons memorabilia!

"I feel there is someone out there who wants my Simpsons collection more than I do and I feel my stuff should be with the person who loves it most.

"So, we need to find a person who loves it a bit more than me and pay for it and then I will be happy!"

Marshall said he did not want to see the collection split up insisting it was an all or nothing sale.

