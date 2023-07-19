This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

[Video from Twitter/Just Stop Oil]

A Just Stop Oil protester was punched to the ground and kicked by a furious driver after an apparent car crash at the scene of the latest London demonstration.

Video shows the moment a man in a red baseball cap marches across the road towards the group wearing distinctive orange vests.

The driver lashes out at a man wearing a red top and punches and shoves him to the ground before kicking what appears to be a phone from his hand.

He is also hearing saying "just f****** stop" before continuing to swear at him as he lays on the ground.

Just Stop Oil said the protester's name was Daniel who was "assaulted while marching this morning and remained nonviolent throughout. Disruption is difficult, but it's necessary".

The protest was part of another day of disruption at several sites across London including the government Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Matthew Cunningham, 25, and Imogen May, 24, outside he Department for Energy Security and Net Zero Credit: PA

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps accused Just Stop Oil protesters of “illegal criminal damage” after two activists filmed themselves spraying the building with orange paint.

Matthew Cunningham, 25, and Imogen May, 24, took responsibility for the direct action on the property in Victoria Street in Westminster.

The organisation said it spattered the department with paint after it issued more than 100 new oil and gas licences in the UK.

According to the Metropolitan Police, slow-marching demonstrators were also cleared by officers from Westminster Bridge, Victoria Street and Vauxhall Bridge Road, as well as from roads in Marylebone and Kensington.

Conservative Party chairman Greg Hands, posting a picture on social media of Westminster Bridge being blocked by JSO supporters, called the demonstration “unacceptable”.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...