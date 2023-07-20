Play Brightcove video

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to find

A teenage boy witnessed his mother being attacked with a knife during a terrifying assault in East London.

The 13-year-old was walking through a car park in Newham when he was stopped by a man who began threatening him and demanded money.

The boy's mum ran over and and pulled him away before returning to the scene later that evening.

They spotted the same man who pulled out a knife and began waving it around cutting the woman, aged in the 30s, above her ear. The suspect fled in the direction of Kempton Road as a crowd of people began to gather.Police were called to the area but couldn't find him.

Detective Constable Sam Drury is investigating. He said: "Following extensive enquiries we are now turning to the public for help in identifying this male. "Please look at it carefully and share it among local community groups and forums. This was a horrible attack on a woman and her son and it is vital that we track this man down." Anyone who recognises the man should call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 5764/23APR23.

