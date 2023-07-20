Marks & Spencer has been refused permission to knock down and redevelop its flagship shop on London’s Oxford Street after opposition from Michael Gove.

The Communities Secretary launched a public inquiry into proposals to flatten the 1929 Art Deco building and replace it with a much larger 10-storey retail and office block last year after the plans had received support from local authorities.

On Thursday, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities confirmed that Mr Gove disagreed with the recommendation from inspectors to approve the plans and had “decided to refuse permission”.

