'I’m sorry for any losses,' Sadiq Khan said.

A theatre company should have checked the rules before printing posters featuring a bit of cake which was banned on London's transport network.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said he was "sorry" for the financial losses incurred by the team behind Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding but transport bosses were simply enforcing their policy.

Posters promoting the hit play included a two-tier Victoria sponge but the adverts fell foul of obesity rules.

Images promoting the consumption of high fat, salt and sugar are aren't allowed by Transport for London, giving the makers of the show a major headache.

"Transport for London is being criticised for enforcing its policy," Sadiq Khan said.

"What brands are supposed to do is confirm their advertising complies before they print posters.

"If this theatre decided to print the adverts before they got confirmation then that’s clearly an issue for them as the client.

"TfL is quite clear in relation to its policies and everyone else appears to be following that. But I’m sorry for any losses suffered by this theatre company.

"I suggest they speak to the company they used to make sure they get compliance confirmed before printing poster," Mr Khan added.

The makers of Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding created posters to promote the play's run in East London.

"We designed the poster several months ago for the start of the show, we were very pleased with it and thought we would go on the Tube and do an advertising campaign," producer Paul Gregg told ITV News London.

Redesigned poster removed the cake

"And we were politely told it could not go on the Tube because it had a wedding cake on it.

"We were gobsmacked by that," he added.

Paul and his team rely on advertising to sell tickets which meant he had to rapidly redesign the poster.

He added: "So we changed the poster to eliminate the cake and went for a new poster that didn’t include the cake. It all seems a bit silly really.

Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding played for years on Broadway and was a huge hit.

The audience join members of both sides of the wedding party as they gather to celebrate the union between Tony Nunzio and Tina Vitale.

The production was staged at the The ArcelorMittal Orbit tower in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

