Dozens of firefighters from several boroughs were called to tackle a huge blaze in a derelict mansion on London's 'Billionaires' Row'.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to the house fire on The Bishops Avenue in Barnet in the early hours of Friday morning, London Fire Brigade said.

The roof of the three-storey house was completely destroyed, and parts of the ground floor and first floor severely damaged by the fire.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to the blaze. Credit: Twitter/LFB

The smoke was so thick it could be seen and smelt in central London. Local residents were advised to keep their doors and windows shut due to the smoke.

The Brigade was called at 0042 and the fire was under control by 0326. Fire crews from Finchley, West Hampstead, Hornsey and other surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known.

The Bishops Avenue runs from north side of Hampstead Heath to East Finchley and is one of the world's richest streets.

Local residents were advised to keep doors and windows shut as crews tackled the flames Credit: Twitter/LFB

Properties go on the market for as much as £65 million and people with properties there include the Sultan of Brunei.

In 2014, a Guardian investigation revealed 16 of the properties on the street were derelict and have not been lived in for several decades.

According to one resident, perhaps only three of the houses are occupied on a full-time basis.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...