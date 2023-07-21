Rare K8 London Underground platform phone boxes given Grade II-listed status

Four rare K8 phone boxes on the London Underground have given Grade II-listed status.

The phone boxes at High Street Kensington, Chalfont and Latimer, Chorleywood, and Northwick Park stations are among just 50 that remain in their original position.

Most of the design known as K8 were removed by British Telecom following its privatisation in 1984. Between 1968 and 1983, 11,000 K8s were installed across the UK.

The K8 was designed in 1965-66 by architect Bruce Martin who was commissioned by the General Post Office, which then owned the public telephone network.

The phone boxes at Tube stations have survived as they were owned by London Underground and used as an internal system for station staff.

A campaign was launched to give four K8 telephone boxes at London Underground stations protected status. Credit: Historic England

They have been given their Grade-II status by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) on the advice of Historic England.

The newly listed boxes join the nine K8 phone boxes in Hull that were listed earlier this year.

There are currently 23 K8s on the National Heritage List for England.

Tom Foxall, Regional Director for Historic England in London and the South East, said: “There are very few designs that can be genuinely termed as ‘iconic’ but the K8 is certainly one of them.

The four boxes on the TFL network were designed for staff-use only. Credit: Historic England

"Like its predecessors, this kiosk was a defining feature of 20th century Britain’s physical, technological and cultural landscape. Very few K8s survive, so they certainly need to be cherished and protected.”

Catherine Croft, Director of the Twentieth Century Society said: “The Twentieth Century Society has been campaigning to save Britain’s iconic telephone boxes for nearly 40 years, so we’re delighted to see four more K8 kiosks recognised with national listing. The 1960s modernist K8 is the last in the line of the classic telephone boxes and is the perfect example of how good design – no matter how small – can help to enrich our high streets and communities.”

