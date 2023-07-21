Sadiq Khan is under growing pressure to rethink his controversial ULEZ expansion after Labour failed to win the Uxbridge by-election.

Local councillor Steve Tuckwell held on to the Uxbridge & South Ruislip seat for the Conservatives but with a reduced majority of just 495.

Labour's poor showing in Uxbridge came despite huge swings against the Tories in two other by-elections.

Conservative MP Steve Tuckwell after winning the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA

Senior Labour figures suggested the Conservatives had succeeded in turning the west London by-election into a ULEZ referendum.

Shadow Justice Secretary and Croydon North MP Steve Reed called on the mayor to revisit his planned expansion.

“I think those responsible for that policy will need to reflect on what the voters have said and whether there’s an opportunity to change,” said Mr Reed.

During the campaign Labour candidate Danny Beales appeared to ditch his support for ULEZ as the scale of opposition from voters became clear.

Drivers of older cars and vans face a daily £12.50 charge to drive in the expanded clean air zone from August 29.

All 32 boroughs in Greater London will be included in the new zone.

Critics have called on the mayor to postpone the plan because of the cost of living crisis.

Four boroughs, along with Surrey County Council, are awaiting the outcome of a High Court case where they are seeking to have the plan declared unlawful.

Susan Hall, the Conservative candidate in next year’s election for London mayor, was delighted by the by-election result.

“Congratulations to Steve Tuckwell, who is an outstanding local champion and will be a fantastic MP,” said Ms Hall.

The Ulez expansion has been a major factor in the by-election Credit: Lucy North/PA

She added: “The message from Uxbridge and South Ruislip residents is loud and clear: Sadiq Khan and his disastrous ULEZ expansion have got to go.

“Next May, voters can make that happen and choose a better, brighter future for our city.”

A source close to Sadiq Khan said: “Winning Uxbridge and South Ruislip was always going to be a struggle for Labour. Labour hasn’t won this seat for five decades and Tony Blair didn’t even win it during the 1997 landslide.“Sadiq has always been clear that expanding the ULEZ was a really difficult decision, but necessary to save the lives of young and vulnerable Londoners.”

