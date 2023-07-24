Anjem Choudary: Islamist preacher charged with three terror offences

  • London
File photo dated 19/07/21 of Anjem Choudary speaking to the media in Ilford, east London, after restrictions on him speaking in public following his release from prison came to an end. Choudary, 56, has been charged with three terror offences including directing a terrorist organisation, the Metropolitan Police said. Issue date: Monday July 24, 2023.
Anjem Choudary speaking previously to the media in Ilford, east London Credit: PA

Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary has been charged with three terror offences, police have said. The 56-year-old was charged on Sunday with directing a terrorist organisation, being a member of a prescribed organisation and addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organisation. Khaled Hussein, 28, who lives in Canada, has been charged with membership of a proscribed organisation. Choudary was arrested in east London on July 17, while Hussein was detained at Heathrow having arrived on a flight the same day. They were held under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and remanded in custody. They will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later on Monday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…