Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary has been charged with three terror offences, police have said. The 56-year-old was charged on Sunday with directing a terrorist organisation, being a member of a prescribed organisation and addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organisation. Khaled Hussein, 28, who lives in Canada, has been charged with membership of a proscribed organisation. Choudary was arrested in east London on July 17, while Hussein was detained at Heathrow having arrived on a flight the same day. They were held under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and remanded in custody. They will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later on Monday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…