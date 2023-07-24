Police treatment of a mother who was wrongly arrested for bus fare evasion in front of her tearful young son is to be reviewed by a watchdog. Video footage of the woman shouting as two male Metropolitan Police officers held her arms and handcuffed her in Croydon, south London, on Friday July 21 provoked criticism on social media. She was arrested after wrongly being accused of failing to pay a bus fare, with police saying she had refused to show her pass to a Transport for London (TfL) ticket inspector. The woman was later de-arrested when it was confirmed that she had paid the fare. Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said: “It is clear from the video that has been shared online that this incident was distressing for the woman involved and particularly for her child. “We understand why it has prompted significant public concern and we want to be transparent about our position and the role of our officers.” Police were working with TfL ticket inspectors in Windmill Road, Croydon, Mr Twist said, only becoming involved when customers without a valid ticket refused to provide personal details for a fine to be issued. He said: “The woman involved in this incident was asked to provide her ticket as she got off the bus, but did not do so. “She was spoken to by a TfL inspector, then by a police community support officer (PCSO) and finally by a police officer. She continued to try to walk away and did not provide her ticket for inspection. “She was arrested on suspicion of fare evasion and was handcuffed. When officers were able to take her ticket from her so that the TfL inspectors could check it, they were able to confirm it was valid. She was immediately de-arrested and her handcuffs were removed. “Throughout the incident, the child was comforted by a PCSO who immediately recognised his distress. Anyone seeing how upset he was would be moved by this, and we regret any impact it may have on him. “We recognise that the use of handcuffs can be a cause of concern, particularly given the context of this incident and the type of offence involved, but when a person is trying to physically leave an incident it is an option officers can consider.”

The woman was de-arrested when it was confirmed that she had paid the fare Credit: Twitter/@Saskia_Cole

Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been called in to review what happened. Mr Twist continued: “Ticket inspection operations of this nature are difficult. They place police officers in direct confrontation with frustrated members of the public and could escalate what would otherwise be civil matters to a different level. “This incident raises questions about the extent to which officers are having to intervene in this way when supporting TfL in their operations. “We will now work with TfL to ensure that the balance is right between officers tackling the most serious crime on the transport network and supporting their own operations to ensure revenue protection. “An initial review of the officers’ actions did not identify any conduct matters but we will reflect on it carefully, in discussion with communities locally, to urgently identify any opportunities to do things differently. “Given the level of community concern generated we believe it is in the public interest to voluntarily refer the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct to review.” Vauxhall Labour MP Florence Eshalomi said she has contacted London Mayor Sadiq Khan about the incident. Fellow MP Claudia Webbe said: “The most disrespected person is the black woman. The most unprotected person is the black woman. The most neglected person is the black woman. “The Met Police is the boot of the state; they do not care about black people, and black women in particular.”

LBC reported that a bus worker called Joe accused the arrested woman of being abusive to staff and police. He told breakfast show host Nick Ferrari: “The inspector told her to please show the pass and she started being abusive to the inspector. “And when the police asked her to show the pass, she started abusing the police as well. She could have just shown the pass and walked away – and that would have been the end of the matter.” Footage posted online shows the woman shouting “What the hell?” and “What the f*** is going on?” while handcuffed, as two male officers hold her arms. She repeatedly asks one of the officers to let go and says “I haven’t done anything wrong”, while a member of the public films what is happening and asks why she is being arrested.

