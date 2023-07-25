London transport bosses are tearing down highly offensive mocked up Barbie-themed posters which cast Tory MPs as characters in the newly-released film.

The images, all of which use strong language, were placed behind the glass advertising panels on the sides of the bus stops by anti-Government protesters.

Transport for London said whoever did it managed to get hold of a key or cut one themselves.

A spokeswoman said: "These offensive adverts are not authorised by TfL or our advertising partner JCDecaux.

"We have instructed our contractors to remove any of these posters found on our network immediately."

The posters show Home Secretary Suella Braverman, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, MP for North East Somerset Jacob Rees-Mogg, Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick, Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party Lee Anderson and former Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The images used derogatory language and insults to describe the MPs, with a particular focus on the party’s approach to immigration policy.

Pictures of the posters were uploaded to Twitter, now rebranded X, by the campaign group Lesbians and Gays Support the Migrants.

The posters carried claims about the government's immigration policy Credit: ITV News

The group, who posted the Twitter thread on the same day that Barbie was released in cinemas, wrote: "This week not only marks the cinematic event of the summer, but the Illegal Immigration Bill also passed a few days ago and it looks as though someone has been doing some alternative promo."

They added: "This government’s treatment of migrants and asylum seekers is an outrage that violates human rights and fails to protect those fleeing from persecution and conflict. It will make life even more dangerous for people on the move."

The Government has said the Illegal Migration Bill is intended "to make it unambiguously clear that, if you enter the UK illegally, you should not be able to remain here.

"Instead, you will be detained and promptly removed either to your home country or to a safe country where any asylum claim will be considered".

The Government has said that UK asylum system is “broken” and costs the UK some £3 billion a year.

"We cannot continue, year on year, with this inexorable rise in the number of illegal arrivals adding unacceptable pressures on our health, housing, educational and welfare services," the Home Office has said.

It is not known how many of the posters were printed and posted across the capital but TfL said it was removing them as soon as it finds them.

