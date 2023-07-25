Former West Ham, Reading, Newcastle and Portsmouth keeper Shaka Hislop has vowed to listen to his doctors after collapsing on live television. The 54-year-old was working as a pundit on ESPN’s coverage of Real Madrid’s friendly clash with AC Milan at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Sunday when he slumped to the ground during a pitchside interview. Medical staff, prompted by Hislop’s colleague Dan Thomas, rushed to his aid and Thomas later revealed the former Trinidad and Tobago international had regained consciousness.

In a video posted on ESPNFC’s official Twitter account, Hislop, who thanked those who came to his aid, said: “Well, that was awkward. What a 24 hours this has been. “Listen, every so often life gives you moment to pause, this was mine. “There is so much I have to be thankful for, my wife, kids, family, loved ones, friends, people I have shared a space with over the years and have lost touch with for whatever reason and have reached out either directly or indirectly. “Thank you. My response now has to be to seek out the best medical opinion I can get, listen to what my doctors have to say.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…