A pair of bogus boiler inspectors robbed a 91-year-old pensioner in her own home after pretending to fix a faulty appliance.

The "utterly helpless" victim was targeted in the Kelsey Park area of Beckhenham after getting a knock on the door from two men.

They distracted her and rifled through her home before fleeing with jewellery which included a locket she was given on her 18th birthday.

The locket included pictures of her late mother and father. A number of bracelets were also stolen.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Francis, said: "This horrible ordeal has left this elderly woman feeling utterly helpless. "The stolen locket especially is of enormous and irreplaceable sentimental value. I urge any local people, or jewellers, who may have been offered such an item for sale, to please contact us immediately."

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 reference CAD 5016/27JUN.

