A woman landed on a pensioner after falling from shopping centre balcony in south east London.

Emergency services were called to The Glades in Bromley High Street on Monday afternoon after reports a woman had "fallen from height".

Eyewitnesses said she collided with a woman, thought to be in her 80s, who was travelling down an escalator.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment.

One eyewitness said: "My daughter witnessed it, she said that a woman fell from the balcony onto an older lady who was on the escalator going down towards Boots… she said it was awful… so so sad."

In a statement London Ambulance said: We were called at 2.13pm on July 24 to reports of a person falling from height in the High Street, Bromley.

"We sent three ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, a volunteer emergency responder team and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance, which consisted of a paramedic and a doctor in a car.

"The first paramedic arrived in around three minutes.

"We treated a patient at the scene and took her to a major trauma centre as a priority. We also treated a second patient and took her to a local hospital."

