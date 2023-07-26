A mugger who dragged a 92-year-old pensioner along the pavement and robbed her has absconded from a from a mental health facility in East London.

Sanchez Edwards, 28, targeted the recently-widowed woman as she was out posting a letter. Graphic images released by police revealed the appalling injuries she suffered.

Edwards was sentenced to five years and eight months at Wood Green Crown Court in 2018.

Police said they were "concerned for his welfare" and was last seen at the junction of Wick Lane and Barnabas Road on Sunday, 23 July.

He was on escorted leave and wearing a navy puffer jacket, grey tracksuit trousers and white trainers.

He has links to Hackney, Camden and Newham and is known to travel using public transport, particularly buses, police said.

The 92-year-old was left badly bruised after the attack Credit: Met Police

Edwards attacked the pensioner in Hoxton Street in 2017 as she turned into an alleyway.

As she entered the grounds of a medical centre she was attacked from behind.

The victim screamed and refused to let go of her bag and Edwards dragged her along the floor until she was in so much pain that she eventually let go.

The pensioner was left with extensive bruising all over her body as well as several cracked ribs.

