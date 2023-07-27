Grindr predator hoped shame would silence victims after blackmail thefts

A dangerous predator who robbed and blackmailed men he met on dating app Grindr has been jailed for two further years after more victims came forward.

Anouar Sabbar targeted members of the LGBTQ+ community thinking shame or embarrassment would prevent victims going to police.

After consensual sex Sabbar claimed he was an escort and demanded money and also used violence or blackmail in to intimidate the men who were aged in their thirties.

After getting the money Sabbar blocked the victim’s profile which automatically deleted the online conversation for both people making it difficult for him to be traced.

He also swapped his SIM cards and mobile phone number regularly and often changed his hairstyle so he wasn’t recognised.

In one incident a victim refused to pay so Sabbar told him a group of people would visit his home and beat him up.

In another incident, Sabbar blackmailed a victim to transfer him money and lied that the money failed to go through. He then even forged a letter from the bank.

Detective Inspector Arif Sharif, said: "Anour Sabbar is a dangerous and predatory individual who intentionally targeted members of the LGBTQ+ community, believing that shame or embarrassment would prevent his victims from coming forward. "I commend the bravery shown by his victims in reporting these incidents. There may still be others out there who were exploited by Sabbar. Please get in touch with us – we are here to listen to you and will take what you say incredibly seriously. You will be treated with sensitivity and in confidence."

The offences Sabbar was sentenced for took place between August 2018 and March 2021. He stole a total of £870 from the victims during this time.

Superintendent Martin Kirby, the Met’s Lead for Hate Crime, said: "We do not tolerate the targeting of victims based on their sexuality or gender, or perceived sexuality or gender, and anyone who does come forward to disclose an allegation of crime of this nature will be treated sensitively and in confidence. "We are working closely with the Crown Prosecution Service to protect the identities of victims in these cases, recognising that some victims may not identify as gay or bisexual or be ‘out’ to friends or relatives, perhaps because of cultural reasons.

"I can also fully appreciate that some victims may feel embarrassed about coming forward, or are perhaps nervous about speaking to a police officer due to other factors. We are doing all we can, by working closely with other agencies, to give victims the support that is right for them. "The Met has also dedicated full-time LGBT+ Community Liaison Officers. LGBT+ people will have a single point of contact on every London borough who will work to rebuild those bonds of trust. The dedicated officers work closely with colleagues who already act in a voluntary capacity to provide support and advice to their peers and the public on LGBT+ issues in additional to their ‘day job’." If you believe you or someone you know has been a victim, please call 101 quoting Op Fardella. In an emergency always call 999.

