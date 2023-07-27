The fate of Sadiq Khan’s controversial clean air zone could be decided in the next 24 hours as London’s mayor anxiously awaits the outcome of a court case. A judge is expected to give a ruling on the proposed Ultra Low Emission Zone expansion after a legal challenge by five Conservative councils. The London boroughs of Bexley, Bromley, Harrow and Hillingdon along with Surrey County Council have asked the High Court to declare the plan unlawful. The outcome of the Judicial Review is thought to be imminent.

Speaking to ITV News London Mr Khan conceded he might have to pause his controversial ULEZ expansion if the judgement goes against him.

He said: "There are a number of things the court could say and some of those could lead to a delay - the court could quash the order I made to expand ULEZ.

"So there are a number of things it could do from quash the decision to expand ULEZ on August 29th to require, hypothetically speaking to reconsult.

"I am someone who believes in the court of law."

Khan is under growing pressure from senior Labour officials to abandon the ULEZ extension following last week’s shock Tory win in the Uxbridge & South Ruislip by-election. Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves is the latest shadow cabinet member backing calls for Khan to drop the planned August 29th launch. She told The Sun: “With the cost of living, it doesn’t feel like the right time to clobber people with extra charges.”. The mayor’s ULEZ plan would see the clean air zone extended to all 32 London boroughs. Any car or van which fails to meet modern emissions standards would be hit with a daily £12.50 toll to drive anywhere in Greater London.

