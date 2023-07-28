Two retired Met Police officers jailed for sharing child abuse images

Two retired Metropolitan Police officers have been jailed at Southwark Crown Court for a three-year plot to share “the most depraved” child sexual abuse images together with a serving Met chief inspector, who was found dead before he was charged.

Jack Addis, 63, and Jeremy Laxton, 63, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiring with Richard Watkinson, 49, to distribute or show indecent images of children.

Laxton also pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of a child, possession of a prohibited image, possessing an extreme pornographic image and possession of cannabis on or before 20 September 2021.

He admitted similar offences at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, for which he was also sentenced on Friday.

The ex-policeman further admitted a charge of intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of the offence of misconduct in a public office between December 1 2019 and May 1 2021.

Mr Justice Wall jailed Addis for three years and nine months and Laxton for five years and nine months.

Watkinson, who was a serving Met chief inspector for neighbourhood policing at the West Area Command Unit, was found dead at his home in Buckinghamshire on January 12 this year.

