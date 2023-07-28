Where are ULEZ-style clean air zones and will my town or city get one?

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he would press ahead with extending the capital’s ultra low emission zone after five councils failed in their legal bid to stop him.

But London is not the only place with measures to clean up dirty air. Here are the other cities where drivers need to know the pollution rules.

Which cities currently have a clean air zone?

Bath has a Class C clean air zone.

Birmingham has a Class D clean air zone.

Bradford has a Class C clean air zone.

Bristol has a Class D clean air zone.

Portsmouth has a Class B clean air zone.

Sheffield has a Class C clean air zone.

Tyneside (Newcastle and Gateshead) has a Class C clean air zone.

There are 4 types of clean air zones, Class A to D.

Class A affects buses, coaches, taxis, private hire vehicles.

Class B affects buses, coaches, taxis, private hire vehicles, heavy goods vehicles.

Class C affects buses, coaches, taxis, private hire vehicles, heavy goods vehicles, vans, minibuses.

Class D affects buses, coaches, taxis, private hire vehicles, heavy goods vehicles, vans, minibuses, cars, the local authority has the option to include motorcycles.

Each vehicle type has a minimum emission standard found in your vehicle log book or from your vehicle manufacturer.

To avoid being charged in a clean air zone, your vehicle must meet the following minimum standard.

Euro VI Buses, coaches, heavy goods vehicles.

Euro 6 (diesel) and Euro 4 (petrol) Vans, minibuses, taxis, private hire vehicles, cars.

Euro 3 Motorcycles.

What's the situation in Scotland?

In Scottish Government introduced Low Emission Zones in its four biggest cities: Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, and Glasgow. They came into force in 2022.

Aberdeen, Dundee, and Edinburgh will enforce fines for non-compliance in summer 2024, but restrictions in Glasgow began in June 2023.

Where are future clean air zones planned?

In Manchester Daily charges for some of the vehicles which pollute the city-region’s roads the most were due to start from May 30, 2022.

Lorries, buses and coaches which did not meet emissions standards would have been charged £60 a day from this date, while non-compliant vans, taxis and private hire vehicles were set to face daily penalties of £7.50 in 2023.

But, it was halted following huge public backlash, and the deadline to bring air pollution below legal limits was pushed back by two years to 2026.

Which council have rejected plans for chargeable clean air zones?

Derby

Leeds

Liverpool

Nottingham

Southampton

Do any other cities have a different approach?

Oxford has a zero emission zone which is an area where zero emission vehicles (such as fully electric motorcycles, cars and vans) can be used without being charged but where other vehicles may be charged.

All petrol and diesel vehicles, including hybrids, will incur a daily charge if they are driven in the zone between 7am and 7pm unless they have a 100 per cent discount or exemption.

