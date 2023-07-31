CCTV appeal after girl, 12, robbed at knifepoint in Camden

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to find after a 12-year-old girl was robbed at knifepoint in north London.

Officers say two men approached the young victim on Hampstead Road as she was walking home at 8:30pm on Tuesday July 11.

One of them threatened her with a knife and told her to hand over her phone and give him the password. Once she gave the password the suspects let her go and she ran away. Detectives launched an investigation and gathered CCTV from the area. The suspects were captured walking down the road looking at the device they had just stolen. On Friday, 28 July a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery. He was subsequently bailed pending further enquiries. Sergeant Max Pennington, from local policing team in Camden, said: "This was a terrifying robbery which took place in broad daylight and we think there will be people who witnessed the incident or recognise the man pictured who can help us to find him and we would urge them to get in touch." Anyone with information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD7601/11Jul. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

