Play Brightcove video

Tap above to watch video report by Antoine Allen

An extraordinary Formula E car made entirely from used electronic products such as iPhones, chargers, batteries and single-use vapes has taken to the road.

The remarkable feat of engineering has joined the pursuit to a more sustainable future using all sorts of gadgets people no longer need.

Envision Racing partnered with British artist and designer Liam Hopkins to design and build the car in a project that took six months to complete.

"Instead of mining the world for more copper and gold in all these things you have beautiful items that have come from the Earth that we don't have to keep taking away," said artist Liam Hopkins.

While the Recover E car won't be quick enough to win a Formula E race it is able to drive and is an example of how old phones, tablets and broken laptops can be turned into something reusable.

Envision Racing competes in Formula E and while their Recover E car didn't compete in the London E-Prix at the ExCel Centre they hope it will inspire fans to think about recycling.

Old iPhones are displayed on the side of the car Credit: Envision Racing

"A massive problem is vapes because they are designed in a way where you don't realise there is a precious material inside it," Liam Hopkins explained.

Envision Racing is a leading team in the Formula E circuit and say the sport's eco-friendly goal will benefit society beyond the race track.

Sylvain Filippi, Managing Director at Envision Racing Formula E Team said: "The goal for us in the industry is to use this amazing technology we are developing here not just to make supercars but we can use that efficient technology to make car that still achieve a really good range with smaller batteries and therefore lighter, more affordable and so on."

Over 100 phones and many other electric products were upcycled to create the car.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…