Just Stop Oil protesters deny trespassing on Lord’s during Ashes Test

Three Just Stop Oil protesters have denied invading Lord’s cricket ground to throw orange powder during the second Ashes Test. Judit Murray, 69, Daniel Knorr, 21, and Jacob Bourne, 27, are accused of running onto the pitch to disrupt the match between England and Australia on June 28. They all pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to aggravated trespass having been accused of obstructing or disrupting a person engaged in a lawful activity. According to the charges, having allegedly trespassed on the venue, they entered a “redistricted pitch area” and interrupted the match “by throwing orange powder on the pitch” with the intention of “obstructing or disrupting that activity”.

Just Stop Oil protester Daniel Knorr arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court Credit: PA

Just Stop Oil protester Judit Murray Credit: PA

The protesters dispute trespassing on the basis they wish to hear proof the property is private, the court heard. They also believe it is possible for a person to enter a field of play without a match being disrupted, Hussain Hassan, defending, said. Murray, of Plough Road, West Ewell, Surrey, Knorr, of Green Street, Oxford, and Bourne, of Moorland Road, Hyde Park, Leeds, were granted bail and will face trial at City of London Magistrates’ Court on September 28. Their bail condition is not to enter the grounds of a sporting event.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...