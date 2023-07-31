Man dies after shooting in Tottenham on Sunday night

A man in his 30s has died after being shot in north London. Officers were called to reports of a shooting in White Hart Lane in Tottenham at around 11.30pm on Sunday. The victim was found with gunshot wounds and died at the scene a short time later, the Metropolitan Police said. No arrests have been made and a murder investigation has been launched. Officers believe they know the identity of the victim and are working to inform his next of kin. A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course. Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number CAD 7377/30 Jul or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

