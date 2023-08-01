An “enraged” driver deliberately mowed down four innocent passers-by after being hit with a bottle during a fight outside a pub, a court has heard. Choudry Razaq, 26, is accused of trying to kill the men by using a silver Chevrolet as a weapon in Kingsley Road, Hounslow, west London, on September 25 last year. Opening his Old Bailey trial on Tuesday, Rekha Kodikara told jurors: “He effectively left them for dead at the scene. “Fortunately none of the four died but they did sustain serious injuries and two of the four sustained life-threatening injuries.” Earlier that night, the defendant and two passengers had travelled in a Chevrolet car to The White Bear pub in Hounslow. They were seen on CCTV, milling around and playing pool, before congregating outside the pub at around 2.20am. When two more men arrived, the defendant appeared on the CCTV footage to become agitated and punched one of them, it is alleged. During the fight, a man picked up a bottle, smashed it on the ground and then on a lamppost, the court was told. Friends Gabriel Sjnevicius, Hanad Duhaut, Harris Koneswaran and Abdi Moallim had “stumbled across” the altercation in Kingsley Road. The court was told they had met up for a night out and had been walking past The White Bear on their way to watch a boxing match on television. Rather than get involved in a fight, they carried on walking, unaware their lives were “about to change dramatically”, jurors were told. Razaq returned to the Chevrolet and got behind the wheel “in a rage”, having suffered a head injury from being “bottled”, the court heard. Before showing video of what happened next, Ms Kodikara warned jurors not to be emotionally swayed by the evidence “no matter how shocking or distressing”. Describing the footage, she said: “There are four people, their bodies are scattered across two driveways as a result of this collision. “He deliberately drove across on the wrong side of the road, went on to the pavement, went on to that driveway, drove over those four men and drove away. That vehicle did not stop when it hit those four people.” The Chevrolet was travelling at around 33mph at the time of the collision at 2.40am, with at least two of the pedestrians landing on the windscreen, the court was told. Jurors were shown police body-worn video footage of the victims lying among the debris of a collapsed wall as officers rushed to their aid.

Ms Kodikara told jurors: “It’s fair to say it’s a scene of utter devastation.” Mr Sjnevicius had been flung on to the car’s roof and landed on the brick wall, suffering multiple skull fractures. Mr Duhaut was lying in a foetal position near another wall, having suffered a significant head injury, and Mr Koneswaran was lying spreadeagled on his back. Mr Moallim was the least injured and the only one who was conscious, the jury was told. After the crash, Razaq was treated in hospital, put his clothes in the wash and booked a flight to Pakistan, jurors were told. He was arrested at Heathrow Airport as he allegedly attempted to flee the country and declined to answer questions in a police interview. Razaq, of Feltham, west London, denies four counts of attempted murder. He admits causing grievous bodily harm to three of the man and attempted actual bodily harm to a fourth but denies intent. He also admits dangerous driving and driving while disqualified. The trial continues.

