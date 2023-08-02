Could noise complaints silence buskers in London's West End?

Buskers in the capital's tourist hotspots could face a major crackdown from council officials after a sharp increase in noise complaints.

Restrictions could be placed on the West End's street entertainers after more than 5,000 complaints in the last two years.

It means buskers could be silenced in places like Leicester Square where pensioner Chris Douglas enjoys watching people perform.

Chris explained why Leicester Square was one of the best places to watch people busk.

He said: "It's got the best acoustics out of all the squares in central London - there's a lot less traffic noise which can take out all the subtleties in the music.

"Recently there was a classical Spanish guitar player playing up there.

"There's a girl who comes from Ukraine who will sing Ukrainian songs."

One busker explained how they "gave life" to the West End and it was good for business and pleaded with council not to ban busking in Leicester Square.

"They will leave around 50 people out of a job," he said.

"I don't think there is anything negative about what we do it's all positive. We cal always turn the noise down.

"Why ban it altogether? Look at Amsterdam, completely banned. London feels like where busking started.

A busking donation sign in London's West End Credit: ITV News

Buskers told said they also served an important social function by giving directions and keeping people who feel lonely company.

Councillor Aicha Less, Westminster Cabinet Member for Communities, Public Protection and Licensing agreed that buskers and street entertainers were a "vibrant part" of London's culture.

However the council had to strike a balance so that "residents and businesses are not unduly impacted with noisy performances or crowds causing disruption."

A statement added: "This report is a review into the current licensing scheme and no final decision has been taken.

"The options and findings within the review will be subject to consultation with businesses, residents, and performers.

"This will ensure that all parties involved have the opportunity contribute, whilst taking into consideration public safety, access, and nuisance.

"The findings of this report will be subject to further dialogue before any decision is taken and we will continue to engage with all our licensed street entertainers, our residents and our businesses when we are ready to consult on future proposals."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...