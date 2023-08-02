Gatwick Airport strikes called off after union accepts improved pay deal

Strike action due to start at Gatwick Airport on Friday has been called off after the final group of union members involved voted to accept an improved pay offer, it has been announced.

Unite said workers employed by Gatwick Ground Services (GGS), on the British Airways contract, followed employees at DHL Ground Handling, ASC and Menzies in cancelling industrial action following pay deals.

Strikes that were planned to last until Tuesday August 8 will now not go ahead.

GGS workers voted to accept an improved pay offer of 10.3%, according to Unite.

The union’s general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “This is a significant pay increase for workers at GGS.

“From the outset our members have been rock-solid in their determination to secure a fair pay increase, which has resulted in a just settlement.

“The pay campaign at Gatwick Airport is a great example of how Unite’s unwavering commitment to jobs, pay and conditions for our members is delivering substantial financial benefits for workers.”

But the union warned of further industrial action at the airport.

Unite members at Red Handling, Wilson James and DHL Gatwick Direct have all voted for strike action in disputes over pay which, if they go ahead, will cause “substantial disruption and delays” at the airport.

The union’s regional officer, Dominic Rothwell, said: “The threat of strike action continues to loom over Gatwick.

“Further strikes will be called in the near future, which will cause substantial disruption across the airport, unless the companies concerned make vastly improved offers which meet our members’ expectations.”

