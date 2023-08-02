A woman stabbed 50 times in a frenzied attack by her jealous former lover sent a message to her family moments before the brutal assault in Croydon.

David Xavier, 38, was convicted of murdering his partner Andreia Patricia Rodriguez Guilherme after he found out she wanted to end the relationship.

The Old Bailey heard how by summer 2020 Xavier became increasingly jealous and angry and even tried to stop Andreia seeing her family.

Later that year Andreia sent recordings of an argument she was having to a relative and the same evening she messaged a relative saying ‘he picked up a knife’.

A text to another relative said: ‘David is crazy - pointed a knife at me’.

Her last communication was a recording of events immediately before the murder. In the clip Andreia was crying and asking Xavier to leave the flat.

Shortly after that clip was captured Xavier stabbed Andreia more than 50 times with a kitchen knife. The knife was later recovered at the address.

Minutes after the stabbing Xavier called a member of his family telling them that Andreia was dead.

They rushed to the address and found Xavier still holding the knife and Andreia on the floor of the bedroom, covered in blood.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Webb, who led the investigation said: “This was a horrific, frenzied attack against a woman who didn’t stand a chance. Xavier was armed with a knife and clearly enraged.

“Andreia’s family has lived through the horror of receiving those final messages on the night of her death, and, due to Xavier pleading not guilty, they were forced to relive that night again at the trial.

“It is right that he is convicted of murder, no set of circumstances could justify what he did.

“Nothing can bring Andreia back, but I hope that Xavier’s conviction brings her family some comfort.”

