The mother of an aspiring lawyer who was stabbed to death in a case of mistaken identity has said dealing with the Metropolitan Police was “harder than getting someone convicted in The Hague” ahead of the sentencing of his killers.

Sven Badzak, 22, and a 16-year-old friend were attacked by a group of six young men as they walked in Kilburn, north-west London, on the afternoon of February 6 2021.

Mr Badzak was repeatedly stabbed after falling to the ground, while his friend suffered multiple stab injuries but managed to run into a nearby supermarket for help.

Following a trial at the Old Bailey, drug dealers Rashid Gedel, 22, from Ilford; and Shiroh Ambersley, 22, from Wembley; were found guilty of Mr Badzak’s murder last month.

They were each acquitted of attempted murder of the 16-year-old but both convicted of wounding with intent.

Asked what she thought of how the police dealt with the crime on Times Radio, Mr Badzak’s mother, Jasna, said: “It was horrendous for us, they were saying that it was gang-related violence, implying that Sven was a gangster.”

She added that it became a “problem” for police to get CCTV and they were “very reluctant to do that”.

Ms Badzak, who was previously a protected witness in two trials of war criminals at The Hague after fleeing her native Yugoslavia, earlier told the Times: “Putting criminals behind bars in The Hague was a piece of cake compared with dealing with the Metropolitan police.”

She described her son as “calm and collected” and said he “never ever had any altercations with anybody who would be involved in something like that”.

Ms Badzak added that she was threatened with arrest for “interfering with the investigation”.

She added: “I was demanding that they arrest the killers and even arresting any one of them, would take at least seven to 10 days.”

An investigation was launched by detectives from the Specialist Crime Command. Diligent and thorough inquiries focussed mainly on CCTV and mobile phone work identified the three defendants who were all arrested over the coming weeks.

Within five weeks, Gedel and Ambersely had been charged. Canavan was charged in September 2021.

In a statement the Met Police said: "In February 2022 detectives issued images of two unknown men they wanted to speak to in connection with the murder.

"That appeal still stands and anyone with information which could assist in identifying the two men is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5580/06FEB21.

"To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"There are currently three suspects outstanding, including the two men mentioned above.

"One suspect has been identified as Lior Agbayan, 20 (20.11.2002) who had fled the country before he was identified as a suspect.

"He left the UK for West Africa, a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

"Officers have made a number of arrests, in addition to those charged with Mr Badzak’s murder, the inquiry continues.

"Officers are determined to bring all those responsible for the death of Sven Badzak to justice."

Gedel and Ambersley are set to be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

