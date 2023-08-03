Play Brightcove video

'They're ashamed of this scheme,' Green Party Assembly member Sian Berry told ITV News London

Tunnelling work has come to an end on a controversial new road under the River Thames.

The £2.2bn Silvertown Tunnel will link east London with the Greenwich peninsula in south London.

The new river crossing is designed to ease congestion on the approaches to the nearby Blackwall Tunnel.

But the project has provoked fury from environmental campaigners who claim the tunnel will lead to increased pollution.

Transport for London appeared to take a ‘minimal publicity’ approach to the scheme, banning media visits to the site.

The end of tunnelling work was uncovered by Green Party Assembly member Sian Berry who spotted one of the giant boring machines after it emerged from its subterranean journey.

She criticised mayor Sadiq Khan over the secrecy surrounding the project.

Sian Berry said: "The machine has clearly been out for over a week and there has been no sign of the mayor or TfL - it shows they are ashamed of this scheme.

"It's not an environmental scheme and not going to do anything for their credentials, so they are keeping quiet.

"We should be able to see what's going on and explore the alternatives."

Helen Wright, Head of the Silvertown Tunnel programme at Transport for London said: "The main tunnelling works at Silvertown are now completed, which once open will support growth in the local area, provide new public transport connections across the river via zero-emission bus routes and address the chronic issues Londoners face at the Blackwall Tunnel.

"We remain committed to delivering this project with minimal impact to those living, working and visiting the local area and the project remains on target to be completed in 2025."

