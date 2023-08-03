Two men have been jailed for life for the murder of a 22-year-old in a case of mistaken identity.

Rashid Gedel, 22, and Shiroh Ambersley, 23, have each been jailed at the Old Bailey for life with a minimum term of 27 years for the murder of Sven Badzak in February 2021.

Gedel and Ambersley were among six men who targetted Mr Badzak and his 16-year-old friend in a "gang-style attack" as they both returned from a trip to Waitrose.

Mr Badzak fell to the ground and was repeatedly stabbed during the incident in Kilburn, northwest London, on February 6, 2021.

The teenager, who was also stabbed, managed to run to a nearby supermarket for help.

(Left to right) Rashid Gedel and Shiroh Ambersley and Harvey Canavan. Credit: Met Police

Prosecutor Anthony Orchard KC said neither victim was a gang member or associate but appeared to be the "unfortunate victims of mistaken identity".

Gedel, from Ilford, and Ambersely, from Wembley, both 22, were found guilty last month of murder and wounding with intent.

The court heard how the pair had previously admitted to carrying knives and drug dealing in the area.

Gedel had four previous convictions for carrying blades dating back to 2014.

Upon his arrest in March 2021, a hunting knife was seized from his bedroom wardrobe.

Ambersley also had a conviction for possession of a blade, two offences of threatening with an offensive weapon in a public place and affray, and possession of drugs.

Eight minutes before the murder, they had gone to a bakery looking for other young people to attack, it was alleged.

Gedel was caught on CCTV “inspecting” two hooded youths at the counter before walking out of the shop.

Mr Badzak and his 16-year-old friend had visited the Waitrose in Finchley Road and as they returned, the teenager was watching a Liverpool football game on his phone.

Mr Orchard said: “As the two friends walked west on Willesden Lane, Gedel drew closer to them. Sven Badzak and his friend were wholly unaware of what was about to happen.”

Jurors were shown CCTV footage of the pair walking together when their paths crossed with the killers, with one of the attackers asking: “What are you on?”

Mr Badzak was stabbed in the chest while his friend was stabbed in the back, but managed to run off pursued by some of the attackers.

Mr Badzak dropped his Waitrose shopping bag as he fled and collapsed outside a burger restaurant.

Mr Orchard said: “His attackers catch up with him on the ground. It appears he was kicked and punched.

“During the totality of the attack, he was stabbed four times. His phone fell to the ground. No attacker attempted to retrieve it.

"At least one of those attacking him shouted out. The attack on Sven Badzak lasts no more than 20 seconds.”

The 16-year-old sprinted into a Tesco supermarket where he sought help and collapsed.

The group of attackers eventually gave up the chase and ran away.

Both defendants, who were identified on CCTV, admitted being at the scene but denied they were carrying knives that day and claimed they were only there to sell drugs.

Giving evidence, Gedel said that he thought Mr Badzak had been attacked very badly but not stabbed and only learned he died later.

He told jurors: “I was a bit shocked someone died. I assumed it was only a punch.

“People were texting me. I went on Google to see what it was about.”

He also said he was sent a video on Snapchat of Mr Badzak laying on the floor and bleeding but did not know why people thought he would be interested.

Mr Orchard said two other alleged members of the group were not in the dock.

Harvey Canavan, 19, from Maida Vale, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter and unlawful wounding and Lior Agbayan, 20, had fled to the Ivory Coast and has not returned, jurors were told.

The remaining two suspects have not been identified, the court heard.

