A driver trapped inside a van was rescued by firefighters on Wednesday after heavy rain caused flash flooding in London.

Around one square mile in Wembley, north-west London, was left under one-metre deep flood water, with firefighters also evacuating 19 people.

Six fire engines and 40 firefighters were sent to Tokyngton Avenue after floods were first reported mid-afternoon.

The man was found trapped in his van near Stonebridge Station.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Recent heavy rain has shown how quickly a flash flood can inundate a street.

“Our firefighters know what they need to do in a flood, but it’s important Londoners know as well. We’d encourage you to follow our flooding advice.”

The brigade reminded Londoner of the steps they can take in the event of a flood.

Call 999 if you are in immediate danger. Follow the advice of the operator and if you are told to evacuate, do so

If you don’t evacuate when you are told you may be putting yourself and those people attempting to rescue you in greater danger

If you do evacuate, make sure you bring your grab bag with you. This should contain the essential items you’d need if you left your home

Turn off your gas supply, water and electricity supply, if it is possible and safe to do so

Despite most of the wet weather clearing away overnight, there will still be patches of rain and thunderstorms until the end of the week, becoming heavier over the weekend.

Amy Bokota, a Met Office forecaster, said: "Thursday’s going to be quite a grey day and quite breezy as well, but winds are not expected to be as strong and with that there will be some showers, which could be heavy at times."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...