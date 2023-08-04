Murder probe after man, 52, dies in hospital weeks after 'alleyway attack'

A 52-year-old man died in hospital weeks after a suspected assault in a north London alleyway, police have said.

Detectives are investigating the death of Ibrahim Pertek, from Wood Green, who was found in the early hours of the morning with a serious head injury on Sunday, July 16.

Investigators believe Mr Pertek may have initially been assaulted, possibly during a robbery, at about 1.10am before emergency services were called at 2.50am.

He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but he never recovered and died on Tuesday, August 1.

After extensive CCTV inquiries, officers believe Mr Pertek was assaulted in an alley next to Wood Green Library that leads from Wood Green High Road to Caxton Road.

Police have shared Mr Pertek's photo in the hope that witnesses might recognise him. Credit: Met Police

Detective Inspector Andy Griffin, said: “We are asking for anyone who was around the area of Wood Green High Road at this time to contact police, particularly any motorist who was passing while using a dash cam. "We believe Mr Pertek was seen by people prior to him being injured, and we want those people to come forward and speak to us.

"We are releasing a photo of Mr Pertek and I would ask people to look at it carefully and contact police if you remember seeing him.

"If you have any information that could assist, please come forward, it could help police and Mr Pertek’s family understand what happened that night. "Officers will be conducting a witness appeal in the area of Wood Green High Road on Saturday, 5 August, from 22:00hrs, if you wish to speak to police in person.” Any witnesses or people with information are asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC, quoting CAD 1061/16JUL.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

