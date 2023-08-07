A Metropolitan Police officer has been jailed after a woman was hit and killed by a patrol car responding to a 999 call.

PC Nadeem Patel, 28, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving after Shante Daniel-Folkes, 25, was hit and killed on June 9, 2021.

PC Patel had been driving a marked police car responding to an emergency call on southbound A203 Stockwell Road, driving at 83.9mph around 115m from the car's stopping point, in a 30mph zone.

The car was travelling around 55mph at the time of the collision after PC Patel braked for two seconds from a speed of more than 80mph.

Ms Daniel-Folkes' injuries were immediately fatal.

The Met Police officer was jailed for three years and banned from driving for 54 months on February 24, 2023.

PC Gary Thomson, 31, who was driving a marked police car ahead of PC Patel’s vehicle, was today convicted of careless driving by a jury at the Old Bailey following a four-day trial.

On June 9, 2021, Ms Daniel-Folkes had been crossing the road around 11.20pm close to a pedestrian crossing when PC Thompson's vehicle passed her with its emergency lights and siren activated.

Three to four seconds later, she continued to cross the road and was hit by PC Patel's vehicle.

PC Thomson's vehicle was recorded undertaking speeds of 70-70mph and he was proven to have maintained excessive speed for a significant distance.

Today (August 7) PC Thomson was fined £500 and awarded five penalty points on his driving licence.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Shante Daniel-Folkes following this avoidable tragedy.

“Both officers, although not bound by the 30mph speed limit while responding to a 999 call, were driving at motorway speeds in a built-up urban area, with a number of potential hazards in the vicinity.

“These included pedestrians, cyclists, and cars travelling in the other direction, as well as an open convenience store directly at the scene and a nearby pub in which 30-40 customers were present for a quiz night.

“There was an obvious risk of injury to a person from vehicles travelling at that speed in the dark, and both officers fell below the expected standard of a competent and careful driver that evening.

“PC Patel admitted causing the death of Ms Daniel-Folkes by driving dangerously and I hope his sentence, along with today’s verdict for PC Thomson, offers some comfort to her family at this extremely difficult time.”

