A man was stabbed in the arm near the British Museum in London in an incident that is not being treated as terror-related, police said.

One person has been arrested and many people on social media reported the museum had been evacuated.

The junction of Great Russell Street and Museum Street is close to the entrance of the famous museum in central London.

Police at the British Museum in London after a man was stabbed nearby Credit: PA

A 27-year-old American woman said she was about to enter the queue at the British Museum when she was told to leave by police because someone had been stabbed.

The visitor from New York was leaving a Starbucks directly across from the museum on Great Russell Street when police approached her.

She said: “I was standing across the street at the Starbucks walking out to get into the line.

“We decided it was a good time to go, then we walked out and a cop directly in front of us told us we needed to leave and that the crime scene was large.

“I heard that someone was stabbed and the ambulance was parked inside near the grass area and then rushed down the street, right by me, with police following behind.

“A cop told me the museum is completely closed until tomorrow.”

Police said the incident was not terror related Credit: PA

The British Museum said in a statement: “The museum is temporarily closed due to an incident close by. We will update visitors as soon as we are able to reopen.”

In a statement, police added: "A man was treated for a stab wound to the arm at the scene and taken by London Ambulance Service to hospital.

"His condition is being assessed.

"This was an isolated incident and there is no outstanding risk to the public. It is not being treated as terror-related.

"The scene may be in place for much of today.

"Anyone with information or footage which could assist the police investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CADF 2184/08AUG, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

A police officer pouring water onto the pavement outside the British Museum Credit: PA

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.19am today (8 August) to reports of a stabbing on Great Russell Street, WC1B. “We sent an ambulance crew and an incident response officer to the scene. “We treated a man at the scene for an arm injury before taking him to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

