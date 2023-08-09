A search is continuing in an area of West London after the remains of a woman's body were pulled from a canal.

Police were called to an address in Feltham at the weekend and found signs of a disturbance inside the property.

Officers trawled the canal off Bulls Bridge Lane in Southall and discovered a body, believed to be that of a 57-year-old woman.

Detective Inspector Ollie Stride said: "A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and we believe this was an isolated incident.

"We await formal identification of the deceased, however, specially trained officers are supporting the family. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"Searches are continuing in the area of Bulls Bridge Road and the canal and I appreciate the public's patience while police cordons remain in place."

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, in charge of policing in Hounslow, said: "This is a horrific incident and our thoughts are with the family of the deceased.

"Officers are patrolling the area so please do stop and talk to them."

Anyone who has information or footage relating to this incident should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 6952/6AUG.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org

