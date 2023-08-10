A bus driver has been jailed for two-and-a-half years for driving into and killing a teenage boy while effectively attempting to run a red light. Paul Manu, 63, of Lea Crescent Ruislip, ran over Mario Radulescu, 16, on Mandeville Road, Northolt, north-west London, at around 8pm on December 17 2021. Mario, originally from Romania, was a student at St Dominic’s Sixth Form College in Harrow-on-the-Hill. Last month, Manu admitted causing the death of Mario by dangerous driving. Sentencing the bus driver at the Old Bailey on Thursday, Judge Rebecca Trowler KC said that Manu had been on his way back to the depot when the incident happened. “On that day, slightly before 8pm, you were driving a Metroline double decker bus back to the bus depot to take a break,” she said. As Manu approached the traffic lights they turned amber. She said that Manu then began to accelerate the bus, effectively trying to run the light. When the light turned red, Mario began to cross the road. “In short you failed to stop as the light turned red,” Judge Trowler said. “Indeed, you accelerated when the lights turned amber. “You were, in substance, running the lights.” The bus then struck the schoolboy, and Mario became trapped underneath it. “He became trapped under the bus,” the judge said. “The ambulance services arrived and removed Mario from under the bus and attempted to save his life.

“Despite these efforts, he died at the scene as a result of his injuries.” She said she accepted that Manu felt genuine remorse for his actions. In a statement read out to the court, Manu apologised to Mario’s family, who sat nearby. “I would like to apologise for the terrible accident that happened,” he said. “I know that this will not bring your son back, and I am hating myself for this. “I never thought that I would be in this situation in my life. “I hope for your forgiveness even though I don’t deserve it.” He said that he cannot close his eyes without thinking about that night. “To be honest, I don’t know what to do with my life,” he said. “I can’t even close my eyes without thinking of it.” After he was sentenced, Manu turned towards Mario’s family, and said “sorry”.

