Duo jailed after phone snatch stabbing spree in London rush hour

Two men have been jailed for their part in a daytime robbery and knife attack in central London in which members of the public suffered “savage injuries”. Tyrone Dean, 24, and Louis Parkinson, 26, wore masks when they tried to snatch mobile phones and flee on bicycles on October 6 but their plans were thwarted when passers-by stepped in and frustrated their attempts at a getaway. Among the injured were four people who tried to help and were punched in the face or slashed with a knife, which at first was carried by Dean who then passed it to Parkinson, Inner London Crown Court heard. Judge Benedict Kelleher told Dean and Parkinson: “You acted with appalling violence. “The incident caused widespread concern and national media coverage. It was a truly shocking example of mindless violence and utter lawlessness.” Dean and Parkinson, who both have lengthy criminal records stretching back to when they were youths, were each sentenced to 12 years in prison. They will have to serve at least two-thirds of their jail sentences, and an extra five years on licence once released.

Police officers at the scene in October 2022 Credit: PA

Prosecutor Sam Barker, who said the pair had embarked on a “brazen spree” of theft, added: “When civic-minded members of the public sought to apprehend them, the defendants caused them savage injuries with a knife in their frantic attempts to escape.”

Detective Constable David Holmes, of the Major Crime Team at the City of London Police, added: “Dean and Parkinson were on a rampage to steal as many phones as possible that morning, starting around the West End before ending up in the City of London. Neither hesitated to use extreme violence when challenged and are a clear risk to the public. “The actions of the members of the public were heroic and enabled us to collect vital evidence at the scene to assist with this investigation. “We want to stress that knives and weapons used in phone snatchings are very rare However, your safety is extremely important: should you be a victim of, or witness, a phone snatching, call 999 immediately.”

One victim was stabbed twice in the chest and once in the back, another was slashed in the face requiring 50 stitches, and another was stabbed in the arm.

Anita Arora, District Crown Prosecutor from the CPS, said, “These defendants carried out brazen and frightening attacks on members of the public in broad daylight. “Their conduct was as violent, as it was vicious and today, they have been brought to justice and sentenced to a significant number of years behind bars. “The harmful impact of their actions has been immeasurable, and I would like to commend the incredible bravery of the members of the public who tried to intervene and stop these dangerous men.”

