Play Brightcove video

Video from City of London Police shows a phone being snatched by a thief of a bike

Shocking new video shows how brazen bike-riding thieves are snatching phones so quickly their victims barely know what's happened.

One man waiting at a bus stop hardly reacts as a thief on a push bike speeds past on the pavement, grabbing the phone and speeding off in a matter of seconds.

City of London Police released the footage to warn people of the dangers of using phones in public.

In a second clip a cyclist rides up behind a City worker and grabs the phone from his hand as he walks along texting.

Play Brightcove video

Neighbouring force, the Met Police, has also highlighted the disturbing rise in the number of robberies in London. Mayor Sadiq Khan and Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley called on the industry to come up with “bold and innovative” solutions along the lines of car manufacturers, who worked with police to reduce the thefts of car radios and sat navs by integrating them into vehicle dashboards. According to Met figures:

38% of all personal robberies last year, equating to more than 9,500 offences, involved a phone being stolen

70% of all thefts in London last year related to mobile phones

Many robberies involved violence and weapons, leaving victims traumatised and, in the most extreme cases, seriously or fatally injured. Sir Mark Rowley said “We can’t win this battle on our own and that’s why the mayor and I have written demanding that the major phone companies meet us in a roundtable to fix this problem. “Their technical expertise is critical because their current model allows a stolen phone to be registered and used by somebody else. “As long as that’s possible there is a criminal market which makes the theft of your phone worth hundreds of pounds to the thief. We have to break that market and only the phone companies can do it.”

The commissioner said the Met Police are building “the strongest neighbourhood policing offer we’ve ever had, using data and technology to target hotspots, and arresting those handling stolen devices wherever and whenever we can”. The mayor and Met Commissioner said “more can be and should be done” by the mobile phone industry to make it harder for stolen phones to be sold on, repurposed by vendors and re-used illegally. They have jointly written to mobile phone providers inviting them to attend a roundtable discussion to focus on how the police, City Hall and the mobile phone industry could work together to reduce mobile phone robberies in London and beyond. Mr Khan said: “Mobile phones being stolen is traumatic for the victim. It’s traumatic because you could be the victim of a robbery. It’s traumatic because your personal data is on that phone. It could be personal photographs, it could be personal emails and texts, but also your wallet as well.” He added: “We were told it was impossible to design out the theft of car stereos and sat navs. “We are hoping there is a can-do attitude from phone networks and phone manufacturers to make it so that a stolen phone is worthless to a thief that has no sell-on value.” Claire Waxman, London’s Independent Victims’ Commissioner, said: “Today our lives are on our phones, from our family photos, online banking, travel cards, wallet and emails, and it’s just far too straightforward for thieves to sell them on quickly for a profit. “We need a long-term solution to the menace of mobile phone crime and the industry have a unique role and opportunity now to work with us to develop innovative deterrents that can prevent more people falling victim to this awful crime.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...