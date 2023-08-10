House explosion leaves roof partly collapsed in South London

Properties in part of South London have been evacuated after an explosion partly damaged a row of terraced houses.

Emergency services were called to Elsley Road in Battersea where the roof had partially collapsed.

An investigation is underway but it's thought the blast may have been caused by a gas leak.

One man left the building before firefighters arrived and a cordon has been put in place. London Fire Bridage said: "The Brigade was called at 1347. Fire crews from Chelsea, Wandsworth, Brixton and Clapham fire stations are at the scene."

